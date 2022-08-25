Police batter doors down in mass raids linked to organised crime





Five people have been arrested by Merseyside Police across the Birkenhead area following the raids, all carried out after officers obtained warrants. Assistant Chief Constable Chris Green, of the force, said most residents are “delighted” to see the force taking action.

The suspects have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to Supply Drugs (Class A and B). In footage captured by an Echo reporter at the scene, officers can be seen “putting doors through” to enter some of the properties. The raids have happened in the same region Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot on Monday night, but the cases are not linked. Speaking to Liverpool Echo, Assistant Chief Constable Green said: “I have been speaking to residents as the activity has been taking place. The vast majority of residents in the community are delighted to see the activity this morning. “We want to deal with these individuals and take them to justice if they are involved in organised crime.”

The activity, called Operation Ground, aims to combat organised crime across Birkenhead, a town on the Wirral in Merseyside. Footage shows officers, some wearing protective clothing, approach houses on a residential street. They conducted raids and detained some individuals, but no further detail about these people has been disclosed at this stage. Police have encouraged residents to continue to provide the force information about strange behaviour in the neighbourhood. Chief Inspector Tom Welch said: “There are a number of channels people can use. Firstly, speak to us direct through social media, you can do that by coming up and speaking to us when we are out and about on the streets. “We are always on patrol up and down roads like this. You might see us in the town centres, particularly during events. Come and speak to us and give us that information. “If you’re worried, you can speak to third parties like councillors, housing associations and social workers. They can all get information back to us without it coming back to you, and also the final one I’d really push is Crimestoppers. That’s an anonymous phoneline on 0800 555 111 or an anonymous website. You don’t have to give your details.”