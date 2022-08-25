Police identify second target in Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder

Olivia, nine, was killed when a masked attacker with a gun entered her home in Liverpool at around 10pm. The unknown gunman had targeted two men on Kingsheath Avenue, Dovecot. Oivia’s mum opened the door to see what was happening on her street before the first male target forced his way into the home.

The gunman followed before opening fire, with a bullet hitting Olivia’s mum, Cheryl, in the arm before fatally hitting the youngster who was standing behind her.

The assailant then shot the 35-year-old first male target before running away. A dark-coloured Audi then appeared at the scene and took him to hospital, leaving Olivia and her mum at the house.

Police arrived and rushed Olivia to Alder Hey hospital, where she later died. The 35-year-old first male target was arrested on a prison recall after breaching the terms of his licence. He will be recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his licence

Police have now said they know who the second male is who was targeted in Kingsheath Avenue.

They added that Cheryl was admitted to Aintree Hospital with her injury and has now been discharged. They did not confirm her condition.