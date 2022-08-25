PS5 price rise revealed: Sony confirms PlayStation 5 price going up in UK

The PS5 is going to cost you even more in the UK, with Sony revealing the price of the in-demand console is going up £30. The PS5, which first launched almost two years ago, debuted with a price of £449.99 for the console with a Ultra HD Blu- ray disc drive and £359.99 for the digital-only PS5. However, from today (Thursday August 25) the PS5 will cos £479.99 if you go for the disc console or £389.99 if you opt for the digital version.

Sony revealed the news today in a PlayStation Blog post, saying factors such as high inflation, currency trends, and the challenging global economic environment has led to the hike.

The PS5 price is increasing in a number of other regions, with the PS5 disc console increasing to €549.99 in Europe.

However, the PS5 price in the US is not increasing.

Speaking about the news, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan said: “The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing. We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries.

“Based on these challenging economic conditions, SIE has made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price (RRP) of PlayStation 5 in select markets across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), as well as Canada. There will be no price increase in the United States.”

Besides announcing a price rise, Sony also confirmed that their “top priority” remains improving the PS5 stock situation so as many people as possible can pick up the in-demand console.

More to follow…