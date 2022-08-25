Putin forces backed into corner in south Ukraine as strike turns bridge into ‘mincemeat’

Strikes in the last 36 hours hit the already badly damaged Antonovsky Bridge in Kherson and the nearby Kakhovka Bridge. Both cross the Dnieper River and are seen as valuable checkpoints to the Russian-occupied area.

High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) supplied by the West are believed to have been used.

Footage on social media shows huge holes in the Kakhovka Bridge, with one user suggesting it had been “made mincemeat”.

Pushed back Russian forces have resorted to using a pontoon river crossing after repeated attacks on the Antonovsky.

The UK Ministry of Defence notes the latter structure as a “key vulnerability” for Putin’s military.

