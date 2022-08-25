Ranking the Most Pet-Friendly Cities in the US

Friday, August 26 is National Dog Day, an annual celebration started nearly two decades ago in an effort to bring attention to the importance of pet adoption. For those travelers who already own a dog or those looking to add a new family member in the near future, it helps to know the best places to bring your pet.

Personal finance website WalletHub recently compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across nearly two dozen metrics of pet-friendliness, analyzing factors such as veterinary care costs, weather, dog-friendly restaurants and parks per capita, among others. The metrics were separated into three categories, including pet budget (25 points), pet health and wellness (50 points) and outdoor pet-friendliness (25 points). Total scores ranged from 38.85 for the last place city to 63.48 for the nation’s leading destination for dogs, cats and other pets. Here’s a look at how the 10 most pet-friendly U.S. cities rank for 2022.