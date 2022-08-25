She-Hulk Attorney At Law Episode 2: 9 Easter Eggs And References You Missed

The second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, “Superhuman Law,” has arrived and there were a number of very big developments. While most of the first episode was flashbacks to how Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) became the She-Hulk, the latest episode filled us in quite a bit on her life.

Warning: The following contains spoilers for She-Hulk episode 2. If you haven’t watched “Superhuman Law” yet, turn away now.

While the world seems enamored with She-Hulk, it costs Jen her job. Thankfully, opportunity comes calling when law firm GLK&H offers her a new position–acting as a lawyer in cases involving people with superhuman powers. That’s right, She-Hulk lost her job, but also got her a better one.

This episode also brings a familiar face back to the MCU in Tim Roth’s Abomination, while introducing Jen’s family, as well as her new coworkers. Still, while the last episode seemingly teed up Titania as a villain for the first season of the series, she was nowhere to be seen in the second episode (outside of footage on a news broadcast). So there were no new developments on that front.

There were, however, plenty of Easter eggs and MCU references to track in the episode. Check out the best 9 we found below, and make sure to sound off in the comments with your favorites.