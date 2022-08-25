‘She’s not wrong’ Meghan’s ambitions ‘WERE weaponised’ when she entered ‘royal bubble’

In her podcast, Archetypes, Meghan discussed the “dirty word” ambition with friend and tennis player Serena Williams. In episode, Meghan told Serena that she does not “ever remember personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ambitious, until I started dating my now husband”. Referring to Prince Harry, Meghan revealed she had suffered “pain behind closed doors”.

She told Ms Williams: “Apparently ambition is a terrible, terrible thing. For a woman that is, according to some. So since I felt the negativity behind it, It’s really hard to un-feel it.”

And despite receiving some backlash online for her comments, Omid Scobie, a royal expert and friend to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, backed her claims.

Writing for Yahoo, the author of Meghan and Harry’s unofficial biography said Markle’s ambition “was weaponised against her the moment she entered the royal bubble.”

He discussed the release of Tom Bower’s book last month, saying: “Just last month a tawdry book on the duchess by a male journalist featured close to three dozen uses of the word, almost exclusively negatively. ‘Ambitious and ruthless’, ‘socially ambitious’, ‘ambitious networker’, ‘ambitious and hungry’, ‘a very ambitious… brazen hussy’. The list was long.”