SiriusXM bundles Stitcher Premium into its Platinum plan | Engadget

is offering its Platinum plan members a little something extra. It’s bundling Premium into the service. Subscribers to both the $23 per month Platinum plan (which includes in-car and app listening) and the $11 per month app-only Streaming Platinum plan now can now use Stitcher Premium at no extra cost. The two-car, $35 per month Platinum VIP plan includes access as well.

This is a decent perk for Platinum plan members, as Stitcher Premium costs $5 per month. It offers early access to certain podcasts as well as ad-free listening and more than 350 comedy albums. The Stitcher library now includes over 60,000 hours of podcast episodes, including some older ones that aren’t available elsewhere. The platform is home to Office Ladies, Freakonomics Radio, LeVar Burton Reads, and many other shows, including .

It seems like this integration has been on the cards since for $325 million in 2020, so if anything it’s a little surprising that it took this long. If you’re a SiriusXM Platinum plan member, you can download the Stitcher app and use your SXM streaming login credentials to access Stitcher Premium.