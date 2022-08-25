Standing Desk Market Size, Growth is Expected to Reach $16.7 billion by 2032 | CAGR 9.2% | Sheer Analytics and Insights

The global standing desk market was valued at $6.7 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach $16.7 billion at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2022 and 2032.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — According to a market report, published by Sheer Analytics and Insights, the global standing desk market was valued at $6.7 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach $16.7 billion at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2022 and 2032. . At present days, standing desk is becoming popular in several regional countries. A large number of people are using standing desks due to several health benefits. Hence, this desk has become more energetic and productive as compared to the sitting desk posture. People with back or neck pain like to use a standing desk that gives them comfort in their body posture. Thus, the demand for standing desks is growing globally. The market for standing desks is estimated to be driven by the rising adoption of various kinds of standing desks including ergonomic furniture in multiple applications. Due to the rising need for office spaces and co-working spaces, the market is projected to grow at a rapid pace. Multiple firms and end-user industries have a lot of office space too. These offices are adopting standing desks at present days, which would also drive the market growth over the forecast period.

There are several major factors such as their ability to decrease downtime and improve performance. Additionally, a standing desk is also widely used among a large number of people as this could prevent avoidable back problems. In addition, height-adjustable desks are becoming popular in many emerging countries as well as in developed countries. These major factors are anticipated to accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period. Many local and international players are producing standing desks due to this growing demand, which would also propel the market growth globally. Innovative productions are in the demand at present days. Several types of the standing desk have caught the attention of the people, which is another plus point for the market.

Browse The Full Report at https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/standing-desk-market-21

However, several primary restraints have become the major obstacles for the global standing desk market. One of them is the high cost of the products price. Some under-developing nations and their key players are not getting enough investments to produce this kind of desk for their people. Moreover, people from this area cannot afford standing desks in the international retail market as these are expensive products for them. Due to the low income of people in these under-developing countries, the market is expected to witness some restraints. Moreover, another major factor is also hampering the market and that is a lack of understanding of the advantages of several types of standing desks among these people. Hence, proper awareness is more needed for a large wide number of customers.

A couple of years ago, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the global desk market due to complete lockdowns several times. This issue stopped all the key players and the manufacturing market from standing at desks to make new productions. Additionally, this pandemic also stopped both the production as well as the supply chain of raw materials. However, the market is again gradually witnessing growth opportunities due to increasing demand for various types of the standing desk. Some key players globally are trying to use some business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to stay ahead in the global market.

Request a free PDF sample report: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/request-sample/standing-desk-market-21

Some new developments in the standing desk market:

In 2021, Steelcase introduced more than 40 new products including desk furniture for new employee needs in the office. These are designed to fulfill the emerging needs and expectations of workers based on new global research.

In 2020, Deskmakers launched Ascend, a height-adjustable case goods line that encourages greater mobility in corporate offices while maintaining a refined design aesthetic.

In 2022, D2C Furniture brand Duraster.com has launched 3 AR-Powered experience stores. This AR would be at the core by allowing their customers to visualize and customize furniture before buying it.

Therefore, these new launches are expected to drive the growth of the global standing desk market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

According to the study, key players dominating the global standing desk market are AFC Industries (U.S), Deskmakers (U.S), Fantasy Furniture (India), Global Furniture Group (Canada), HNI Corporation (U.S), HumanScale (U.S), Haworth International (U.S), Kinnarps Holding AB (Sweden), Kokuyo (Japan), Loctek Ergonomic (China), Okamura Corporation (Japan), Qidong Vision Mounts Manufacturing (China), Steelcase (India), SquareGrove (U.S), Teknion Corporation (Canada), UpDesk (U.S), VariDesk (U.S), among others.

The Global Standing Desk Market Has Been Segmented Into:

The Global Standing Desk Market – by Product Type:

Fixed Standing Desk



Mechanically Adjusted Desk



Electrically Adjusted Desk



Converter Standing Desk

The Global Standing Desk Market – by End-User Type:

Household



Commercial

The Global Standing Desk Market – by Distribution Channel Type:

Online



Offline

The Global Standing Desk Market – by Regions:

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



U.K.



Russia



Rest of Europe Countries

Asia-Pacific

India



China



Japan



South Korea



North Korea



Rest of Asian Countries

LAMEA

Brazil



Saudi Arabia



Rest of LAMEA

Browse The Full Report at https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/standing-desk-market-21

Browse the related reports:

Fashion Influencer Marketing Market: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/fashion-influencer-marketing-market-21

Foam Pumps Market: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/foam-pumps-market-21

Plush Blankets Market: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/plush-blankets-market-21

About Us

Sheer Analytics and Insights Private Limited is market research, consulting, and IT services company. We as a company believe in providing point to point data and its analysis with the combination of our human and automation integration. Sheer Analytics and Insights cover majorly eight industry verticals, including chemicals, life science, communications, and electronics, materials, consumer goods, defense, and BFSI sector.

Sheer Analytics believes in quality work and ensures that the product delivered to the client is meaningful for them. We publish reports based on our advanced analytics reports, which are generated with the help of our in-house databases, external databases, and artificial intelligence integration processes. We stand out from other market research companies in terms of integrating facts with meaningful insights for forecasting.

Website: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/