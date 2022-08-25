Categories
Business

The Sweet Reason John Stamos Said ‘Yes’ To Taking Over The Iron Man Mantle From Robert Downey Jr. Right Away

If you’re a parent then there’s a pretty good chance that there’s nothing more important to you than looking good in the eyes of your child. John Stamos, who has spent his career playing characters that are, or at least think they are, super cool, really only wants to look cool to his son, which is apparently the main reason he took on the role of Iron Man for a Disney Junior animated series

John Stamos has joined Spidey and his Amazing Friends as the voice of Iron Man, taking over a role that was made absolutely iconic in lice-action by Robert Downey Jr. Stamos spoke recently about trying to find his own way to portray the character, and he told Collider he was inspired in part by his own father. Stamos explained…

When they asked me to do Iron Man, I said yes right away. I’ll tell you why. I did a deep dive, and I always knew that Robert Downey was a genius before watching those things. I knew I couldn’t do him. My dad was my superhero. You know how you get to a point where you get older, and you go, ‘Ah, he’s just a man. He’s a human.’ He was always a superhero to me.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.