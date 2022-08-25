These Xbox Series X and Argos deals just got better thanks to shock PS5 price rise

Sony has introduced a price rise for the PS5 in the UK effective immediately, with both the PS5 disc and PS5 digital console going up by £30. These in-demand consoles, which are still hard to come by almost two years after first launching, now cost £479.99 for the disc console and £389.99 for the digital PS5. And this shock price rise has just made an Xbox Series X deal – which slashes the price to just under £435 – as well as a PS5 bundle available at Argos look even better.

For a limited-time only John Lewis is letting gamers pick up the Xbox Series X for £434.99.

This is thanks to a voucher code that’s available until August 30 which takes £15 off purchases worth £150 or more.

To use the MY15OFF150 voucher code you need to join the My John Lewis reward scheme which is free to join.

After signing up you will be able to use this voucher code to get an Xbox Series X for just shy of £435.

However, you need to be quick as this deal runs out after August 30.