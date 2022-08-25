Train strikes: EVERY rail strike day in 2022 so far – and what they mean for September

Months of industrial action have caused a headache for the Government and businesses, with some onlookers dubbing it a “summer of discontent”. A movement that started with rail strikes has now gathered momentum, spreading across several industries. While some have resolved their differences, rail unions remain unsatisfied with the offers they have received.
Which days have rail unions held strikes this year?
Strikes commenced in June this year, when rail unions, namely the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, rejected pay rise proposals from Network Rail.
The firm promised workers a four percent pay rise, split between two years, with two percent in 2022 and another two percent in 2023.
Industrial action from the RMT and its fellow unions, such as the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) and Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF), have sought to keep pay in line with inflation.
July strikes
By July, ASLEF and TSSA balloted their members, who also voted to strike over similar pay disputes.
The RMT was first to strike again, going ahead with plans to walk out on Wednesday, July 27.
ASLEF followed on July 30, when 5,500 union-affiliated train drivers from eight companies withheld their labour.
What have rail unions planned for September?
Despite the three months of action, the RMT is yet to accept an offer from rail bosses.
Organisers have not scheduled further strike days in September, nor have they ruled them out.
RMT chief Mick Lynch has warned industrial action may continue “indefinitely” until the union receives an acceptable proposal from Network Rail, so representatives may choose to ballot members again soon.
