Twitter is testing podcasts as part of a redesigned Spaces tab | Engadget

Twitter really isn’t giving up on this whole “also becoming an audio app” thing. The platform today it is testing a newly re-designed Spaces tab that will also offer a selection of popular podcasts. The podcasts — which include well-known titles from Vox Media, NPR and more — will be categorized under themes like news, music and sports and featured alongside similar Spaces. Twitter is currently testing the feature with a limited group of global English-speaking users on the iOS and Andriod apps, with a wider release and more features on the way.

Earlier this year, under-the-hood sleuth Jane Manchun Wong discovered that Twitter was on a “Podcasts” tab. Instead, it appears Twitter wants to lump all of it audio content under Spaces as an all-in-one destination for podcasts and live audio. Furthermore, the Spaces tab features separate categories for current Spaces, upcoming Spaces and a “Stations” tab that will group podcasts and Spaces under similar themes — which it will auto-play once selected.

If this doesn’t seem like the most instinctual or user-friendly design for those looking for a specific podcast or episode, you’re right. Instead, Twitter seems to have tailored the feature to work as a sort of a curated radio experience in the style of . Users can rate each audio selection with a “thumbs up” or “thumbs down,” allowing Twitter to further tailor a station to fit your specific interests. This isn’t restricted to content you view under Spaces. As the company in its blog post, if you regularly interact with Vox Media content on Twitter, you’ll likely see their podcasts show up in your Spaces tab.