Woman On Motorcycle Has Intense Staredown With Growling Bison At Yellowstone National Park

Yikes…

That would certainly leave you needing a fresh change of shorts… just a little bit.

Sometimes these things just happen in places like Yellowstone. The land of these parks is conserved to hold pristine habitat for these animals, meaning they usually have healthy populations. The roads going through these parks offer optimal chances to view wildlife as they truly cut right through their homes.

It’s part of the risk of going to a park, you may get hung up by some animals on the road and all you can do is act safely and wait.

Bison are one intimidating animal. They are the largest to roam North America weighing up to 2,000 pounds. Their herds are often seen just moseying along Yellowstone National Park, holding up large lines of traffic.

All you can do is wait because its not worth one damaging you or your car.

However, the story is a little different on a motorcycle… you don’t want to sit around and wait for a bison to mow you down, but you also don’t want to provoke an attack.

This lady who was riding her bike through the park experienced this up close and personal. A herd of bison hung up traffic as they all sat patiently waiting. A large male approaches the woman and feels the need to let out a dominance growl.

A TERRIFYING dominance growl…

Talk about an adrenaline rush waiting for a bison to run you over.

She stays calm and as still as possible until the bison leaves, and you can literally feel the relief as it walks away.

During later summer months Bison go into the road, this is when their behavior shifts and they start breeding. During that time large males assert their dominance and sometimes let out large growls to let everyone know who the big man is.

Luckily for this woman, all this big hoss had to do was let out a growl, and not something worse.