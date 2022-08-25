Yellowstone Art Trail Returns in September

The Yellowstone Art Trail is returning for its 8th year on September 9 & 10.

The Art Trail is a free self guided art tour consisting of 33 local artists displaying and selling artwork in their studios and participating businesses.

The Yellowstone Art Trail features artwork for all ages; men and women alike. It showcases the fine art and skills of wood craftsmen, metal sculptors, stained glass artists, plus handmade pottery, fiber art, fine art drawings and paintings, handmade jewelry, baskets and much more.

The artwork is original and handmade and many of the artists give demonstrations, educating the public on their craft. Several of them are active in the arts within the local community, working with adults and youth alike with many projects.

There are eleven art stops included on the trail, historical places of interest, specialty shops and area restaurants.

Hosting several guest artists are the Anson Methodist Church, the ZCBJ Bohemian Lodge, Cadott Area Historical Society, the Village Scoop, the English Lutheran Church of Bateman and the Lafayette Town Hall.

There will be tours of the historical Bohemian Lodge (plus their famous kolaches for sale), and the Cadott Area Historical Society buildings. In addition to that, five area art studios are also on the trail.

Brochures with maps are available identifying the artists and their unique artwork. You can pick one up at area businesses in August, from the artists, or view it on our website: www.yellowstonearttrail.blogspot.com or at www.facebook.com/yellowstoneartttrail.

Each artist will be giving away one of their creations, so make sure to enter your name in a drawing at each location.