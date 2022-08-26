7 Best South Korean Romance Movies of the 2020s (So Far)

A romance movie is always a great entertainment choice, whether it’s for a friend gathering, a date night, or just a random pick on an exhausting weekday. South Korea has produced quality romance films from the past few decades, and has been at the top of the game since the birth of its film industry.







In the 2020s, South Korea continues to develop and promote its films to people around the world, including through streaming services like Netflix and internationally recognized film festivals like Cannes or TIFF. And this decade has seen some of South Korea’s best romance movies yet.

Sweet & Sour (2021)

Sweet & Sour, based on Japanese writer Kurumi Inui’s novel Initiation Love, follows a couple as they struggle to maintain their long-distance love in the face of numerous obstacles. Additionally, the movie includes an exciting twist, much like the majority of films in this genre do.

Sweet & Sour‘s plot is not particularly novel, but the rich narrative provides the audience with a wholly new experience. Additionally, the film’s rhythm is evenly distributed, and while there aren’t many climactic moments, there are still enough to develop the details in a logical and compelling manner. The young, gifted lead actors are also able to depict the pronounced feelings of love, from intense elation to extreme anguish.





Love and Leashes (2022)

Webtoon Moral Sense by Gyeoul is the inspiration for Netflix’s Love and Leashes, a 2022 South Korean romantic comedy directed by Park Hyun-jin, who is widely known for her work on The Kind Wife and Natalie. The movie follows a woman (Seohyun) who has BDSM fantasies and decides to have a consensual and contractual relationship with her coworker after he learns her little secret.

One of the best Korean movies on Netflix, Love and Leashes stands out from its predecessors in a welcome way for its honest and nuanced depiction of BDSM that avoids salaciousness, showing that at its core, it is about consent and mutual respect.

Josée (2020)

Josée follows the titular protagonist (Han Ji-min), who loves books and whiskey and lives with her grandmother, and whose life is flipped upside down after a young man named Young Seok (Nam Joo-hyuk) enters. Josée is a remake of the Japanese film Josée, the Tiger and the Fish, which won actor Satoshi Tsumabuki an award at the Hochi Film Awards.

Viewers who have seen the Japanese version will be thrilled because Josée maintains the original’s spirit and content. The movie doesn’t contain any climax or twist; instead, Josée and Young Seok’s relationship progresses gradually, giving the viewer more time to get to know the characters. The film contains a lot of breathtaking and picturesque scenes, moving music, and excellent performances from the lead actors.

Double Patty (2021)

Double Patty follows the lives of two people: Hyun Ji (Irene), a young girl who dreams of becoming a broadcaster and now works part-time for a handmade burger shop, and Woo Ram (Shin Seung Ho), a youngster who had to give up his dreams of becoming a professional athlete after an injury. They meet when Woo Ram visits the burger restaurant and orders a Double Patty.

Irene, a member of South Korean’s all-girl pop band Red Velvet, shines in her first feature film role and has strong chemistry with her co-star. In addition, the film’s excellent soundtrack and mouthwatering food scenes contribute to its graceful and delicate presentation of young people discovering their inspiration and lifepath.

New Year Blues (2021)

New Year Blues is set the week before the new year, and follows four very different couples as they deal with a range of difficulties and challenges in their relationships. In addition to South Korea, the film was shot in several other countries.

New Year Blues is a lighthearted, feel-good film with a lot of genuine emotions and unforgettable scenes that the viewer can readily relate to. The cast is all very accomplished, and each couple has memorable chemistry. In addition, New Year Blues has a lot of picturesque scenes from attractive locations like Buenos Aires and a Korean beach, and may very well give audiences the travel bug. It’s a sweet romance movie that won’t make you cringe.





Decision to Leave (2022)

Decision to Leave, a recently released thriller and romance movie, centers on a detective (Park Hae-il) who develops feelings for a mysterious widow (Tang Wei) after she turns out to be the main suspect in his most recent murder case. The film was helmed by the acclaimed director of Oldboy and Stoker, Park Chan-wook.

In essence, Decision to Leave is a love story, and it’s a very sensual one without having an intimate scene. It’s a brilliantly crafted and engrossing film with tense intrigue, posturing emotional confrontations, clever use of mobile technology, chic set pieces, and delectably manipulative story twists. Tang Wei and Park Hae-il are excellent and raise the art of seduction to a new level.

Waiting for Rain/Endless Rain (2021)

Waiting for Rain/Endless Rain focuses on the letter exchange between Young-ho (Kang Ha-neul), a young man without a dream who has been studying to go to college, and So-hee (Chun Woo-hee), the younger sister of Young-ho’s childhood best friend, who responds the letters on her sister’s behalf since she is ill. Slowly, the two develop feeling for each other.

The film’s strength is the little nudges of affection and overall warmth that warm viewers’ hearts. The movie also has a lot of lovely sequences, heartwarming music, and top-notch performance from the cast, all of which contribute to the topic of the movie, which is about the power of words and how they can bring two hearts together.

