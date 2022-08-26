Andy Murray explains why US Open retirement isn’t ‘part of Serena Williams’ storyline’

Andy Murray has admitted that he doesn’t believe the upcoming US Open is part of Serena Williams’ “storyline” as she prepares to play her final tournament. The 23-time Major champion recently announced that she would be “evolving away from tennis” with her home Grand Slam expected to be the place she retires, though Murray has “low expectations” for her run.

Williams’ legendary career will be coming to an end at the upcoming US Open following the 40-year-old’s recent retirement announcement. While the American did not put a date on her final match, her home Grand Slam tournament is the only one left in her schedule and is expected to be the last of her career.

The former world No 1 sent shockwaves through the tennis world when she announced her decision to “evolve away from tennis”, with Murray one of the players who admitted he was initially saddened and shocked to hear the news. And the three-time Major champion has now reflected on Williams’ decision, admitting that he wants her retirement to be about her legacy instead of her results at the US Open.

“I haven’t spoken to her about it,” he revealed, days before the start of the final Major of the year. “I mean to me, I don’t think what she achieves at the US Open doesn’t feel like part of the storyline to me. She has hardly played in the last few years. Expectations on her run should be very low.”

