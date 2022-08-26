Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro dummy models leaked ahead of launch

Tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) has posted an image on Twitter which is allegedly an iPhone 14 Pro dummy model. As per the image, the iPhone 14 Pro could feature a pill-shaped hole-punch slot on the display for the selfie camera and could sport narrow bezels.
Additionally, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has also tweeted an image with several iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy models.
This new purple colour looks great on the dummy iPhone 14 Pro Max..Let’s see how good it actually is IRL t.co/fsHo7spaih
Apple will host its special ‘Far Out’ event on September 7. The company is expected to reveal its iPhone 14 series, Watch Series 8, new iPad tablets, and more at this event.
iPhone 14 Pro: Expected specifications and features
The iPhone 14 Pro is expected to pack a 6.1-inch OLED ProMotion display, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max could get a 6.7-inch ProMotion display.
As for cameras, the iPhone Pro models may feature a 48MP main camera sensor which could be larger than the iPhone 13 Pro models.
The Pro models are also expected to come with a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP 2.5x telephoto camera. Additionally, there have also been rumours that the company might introduce a periscope camera on the Pro models.
It is important to note that Apple has not confirmed anything at this point, so we will have to wait a while longer to know more.
