Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro dummy models leaked ahead of launch. (Image source: Twitter/Yogesh Brar)

Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 14 series on September 7. While the company is yet to officially unveil the first look of its upcoming devices, supposed dummy models of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have been leaked.

Tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) has posted an image on Twitter which is allegedly an iPhone 14 Pro dummy model. As per the image, the iPhone 14 Pro could feature a pill-shaped hole-punch slot on the display for the selfie camera and could sport narrow bezels.

Additionally, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has also tweeted an image with several iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy models.

This new purple colour looks great on the dummy iPhone 14 Pro Max..Let’s see how good it actually is IRL t.co/fsHo7spaih — ANI (@ANI) Aug 25, 2022

Apple will host its special ‘Far Out’ event on September 7. The company is expected to reveal its iPhone 14 series, Watch Series 8, new iPad tablets, and more at this event.

Apple will launch four models this year with a slight revamp. The company is expected to scrap the ‘iPhone mini’ model this year. Instead, Apple will reportedly launch the iPhone 14 Max with a larger screen alongside the vanilla iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 Pro: Expected specifications and features

The iPhone 14 Pro is expected to pack a 6.1-inch OLED ProMotion display, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max could get a 6.7-inch ProMotion display.

As for cameras, the iPhone Pro models may feature a 48MP main camera sensor which could be larger than the iPhone 13 Pro models.

The Pro models are also expected to come with a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP 2.5x telephoto camera. Additionally, there have also been rumours that the company might introduce a periscope camera on the Pro models.

As far selfies are concerned, the iPhone 14 models are expected to get a 12MP front camera. Under the hood, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get an A16 Bionic chipset. The upgraded 4nm processor will come with performance improvements over the A15 chipset and will be more efficient than the A15 Bionic chip.

It is important to note that Apple has not confirmed anything at this point, so we will have to wait a while longer to know more.