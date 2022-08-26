‘Besties forever!’ Melissa McCarthy and Meghan Markle’s matching tattoo scheme

Melissa McCarthy, who celebrates her 52nd birthday today, spoke to Meghan Markle when she joined her 40×40 campaign. The conversation was a playful introduction to the campaign, with the comedic actress taking full advantage to try to rope the Duchess of Sussex into getting matching tattoos.
To commemorate Markle’s 40th birthday, the Duchess launched an initiative to help women get back into work.
The campaign involved 40 of her most famous friends, and was kickstarted with a hilarious Zoom planning meeting between her and fellow actress McCarthy.
The clip began with McCarthy dressed in a robe playing with a rubik’s cube while claiming to be starting an organic garden.
After the star was called out by the Duchess saying “you know your cameras on right?” the Mike & Molly actress hurriedly stepped out of frame.
She reappeared in a whimsical floral dress, with gloves, fascinator and a china teacup in an attempt to “seem better” for the Duchess, insinuating her royal ties.
Markle explained the reason for the call saying she had “an idea” to commemorate her 40th birthday.
McCarthy first guessed a photoshoot “under a tree where you’re looking very peaceful”, which was denied.
After the collapse of her first idea, McCarthy exclaimed: “Are we finally getting matching tattoos?”
The Identity Thief actress excitedly pulled out what looked like the preliminary tattoo design.
It featured McCarthy and Markle’s faces, surrounded by a wreath of roses and a scroll across the bottom reading “Besties forever”.
Markle gently declined the idea, suggesting the pair “save it for when I turn 50”.
Other suggestions from McCarthy included a Suits reunion and yacht party before Markle revealed her plan.
The 40×40 campaign saw Markle requesting 40 of her most famous friends to donate 40 minutes of their time in an effort to help women who had lost their jobs during the pandemic back into employment.
The clip ended with McCarthy holding up the tattoo design saying: “See you at 50.”
A month after the clip was released, while McCarthy was promoting her film The Starling, she gave a comedic update on the tattoo.
Talking to Access Hollywood about the matching tattoo plan, the actress shared: “I’m still going full steam ahead.”
She continued: “I told her that I had done half the tattoo, unfortunately some of her face was on a fold.”
The star added she was trying to have the Duchess’ face “corrected” but would not say where exactly the tattoo was placed.
In a different interview with Access Hollywood, the star spoke seriously about filming the viral clip describing the Sussexes as “so sweet and funny and inspiring”.
Outtakes and bloopers of the clip were also released, with McCarthy hilariously improvising her celebration suggestions to include “an afternoon tea with your chickens”.
The bloopers reel also featured Prince Harry in the background juggling, albeit not too successfully.
To the disappointment of fans this bit was edited out of the final video, likely due to the ensuing riot of laughter from both women and all crew members involved once the Prince was spotted.
Speaking on Lorraine, McCarthy revealed the juggling stint had been the Prince’s idea, as he briefly walked in on the women planning the video.
She recalled: “He ducked his head in and was like, ‘Is it weird if I juggle?’.”
McCarthy admitted it was weird, but in a fantastic way and suggested he stood outside one of the windows in Markle’s office, to which the Prince surprisingly responded: “That’s what I was thinking!”
