CoinDCX launches Okto app to strengthen Web3 footprint

Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX has announced the launch of Okto, a Decentralised Finance (DeFi) mobile app with native access to Web3 and DeFi use-cases.

Okto helps users securely navigate DeFi and access thousands of tokens from multiple decentralised exchanges (DEX) across chains with its in-built wallet. Users can swap crypto anytime, anywhere, and maximise yields with access to the liquidity pools in DeFi.

The announcement was made by CoinDCX Co-founder, Sumit Gupta, at Unfold 2022, a Web 3 event hosted by the exchange in Bengaluru.

Okto is inspired from Octopus, which is an inherently intelligent creature. The offering is a keyless self-custodial wallet backed by multiple layers of security, which allows access to more than 100 decentralised apps, said the company

Neeraj Khandelwal, Co-Founder, CoinDCX, said: “As the blockchain technology is maturing, builders are creating use-cases to unlock value and make the Internet a more equitable space. Our new DeFi offering is the first step in this direction.” In the next three to five years, the platform foresees all CeFi platforms having a DeFi arm that will be efficient, economical, and provide wider opportunities for everyone in the ecosystem, he added.

As a first step to realising its vision, the DeFi app will unlock opportunities by giving access to more than 20 chains and around 100 protocols. Indian users will be able to access the Okto wallet with CoinDCX Pro app, and globally it will be launched as a standalone Okto app. With this app, users can access thousands of tokens from multiple DEXs across chains on their mobile.

This launch is the first step in line with CoinDCX’s larger vision and commitment to strengthen its footprint in the Web3 and DeFi ecosystem, said the company.

It has unveiled its strategy for Web3.0, enabling any individual with a smartphone to take part in this economy and gain value from it. CoinDCX will launch innovative offerings which will provide access to an array of Web3.0 applications ranging across DeFi, NFTs, Synthetics, Cross-chain bridges, and many more.