Community Day recap, All Souls to bless pets, Family Fun Night

The Mansfield Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance (MIMA) held its second annual Unity in the Community on Aug. 20 at Liberty Park. Organizations shared resources and information, including the Mansfield Richland County Public Library, which gave away gently used children’s books, and the Buckeye Imagination Museum with its children’s station.

Children who attended MIMA's Community Day received backpacks filled with school supplies just in time for the new school year.

MIMA gave away 100 backpacks filled with school supplies. Many parents said this filled a gap after missing other giveaways.

“The Mansfield Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance wishes to extend our heartfelt thanks to our many partners who have once again shown that their contribution to the annual Community Day is sincere, and we salute them all,” said Dr. Larry Rawls, MIMA president.

The date for the third annual Community Day is set for Aug. 5, 2023.



