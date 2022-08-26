‘Damned if they do, damned if they don’t’ – Kate and William face criticism over finances





Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William are set to move to Windsor in the coming weeks. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are relocating from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage with their three children — Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Louis, four. They will be moving into their new home before the next school year begins, which will see George, Charlotte and Louis all attend the same school for the first time.

Adelaide Cottage sits in Windsor’s Home Park, the private 655-acre royal park managed by the Crown Estate. Kate and William were granted permission to live in the 19th century, four-bedroom cottage by Queen Elizabeth II. As they are leasing the property, they will pay market rent on the cottage. The couple also has two other properties at their disposal — Anmer Hall in Norfolk and Tam-Na-Ghar cottage on the Queen’S Balmoral estate. READ MORE: Meghan ‘dreamed of being a princess like Kate’ LONG before meeting Harry in unearthed blog

“So that’s three homes. Then they’ve got another home in Scotland that William was given on the Balmoral estate by the Queen Mother, which we don’t hear a lot about. “How many houses does one family need, you may ask.” He admitted he didn’t “think an awful lot of money has been spent on Adelaide Cottage,” explaining that it comes “within the confines of the Windsor estate, so one would assume there’s not too much money being spent.” Mr Myers continued: “The reason why we do say this, the reason why money is important, is because people are feeling the pinch. There is a cost of living crisis, not only within the UK, but obviously around the world. DON’T MISS

“And I think when people are struggling and stuff like this happens — not to mention sending the three children to one of the best private schools in the country at the tune of between £50-70,000 a year for the three of them to go there — I think I would argue: Is it the right optics? Does it matter? Should the royals be separate from us? “The Cambridges obviously want to be seen as more normal. Some of these things don’t really sit well when you examine them.” He concluded: “But, of course, they are part of the Royal Family, so no one is expecting them to get the bus to school or go to the local comprehensive. “So I suppose it is a bit of a give and take with some things. And they’re a bit damned if they do and damned if they don’t.” It was recently confirmed that the three children will start at Lambrook School next month.

Lambrook, which is set in 52 acres of Berkshire countryside, boasts of “first-class teaching and superb facilities” which include a nine-hole golf course, a 25-metre swimming pool and various sports pitches. It is a 15-minute drive away from the Cambridges’ new home, which will allow Kate and William to continue picking up and dropping off their children. Fees cost £13,167 a year for Reception to Year 2 pupils such as Louis, £19,344 per year for Years 3-4 like Charlotte, and £20,997 per year for George through Years 5-8. Mr Myers claimed the children are likely to get a “well-rounded” education at the school, which gives its pupils the chance to try extracurricular activities such as bee-keeping, scuba diving and mountain biking. And no doubt the Lambrook’s 100 percent success rate in passing common entrance exams was also a huge appeal for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Leavers often head to top-rated schools including Eton College, William’s old school, and Kate’s old stomping ground, Marlborough College. It is understood that Kate and William’s move to Windsor is in part to give their children more freedom outside of the confines of royal life. So, relocating to the countryside and sending George, Charlotte and Louis to a school which gives its students “feathers to fly” will likely do just that.