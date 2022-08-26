easyJet travel warning ahead of strikes in popular destination

The union would like better holiday pay and immediate salary increases as well as better working conditions.

Other airlines that could be affected by the strikes include Turkish Airlines, Wizzair, Finnair and Eurowings.

Portway advised all passengers to confirm their flights with their airline before travelling to the airport.

It said: “Portway regrets the impact this situation may cause to passengers and given the impact that the strike may have on airport operations, we advise travellers to find out about their flights with their airlines before heading to the airports.”

