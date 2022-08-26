elago wraps your Apple stylus in a yellow #2 pencil silicone case for $10.50 today (25% off)

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, the official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its Classic Pencil Case Sleeve for Apple Pencil 2 at $10.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal will be live for another 8 hours or until stock runs out. Regularly $14.50 directly from elago and closer to $14 flat at Amazon, today’s deal is 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Designed to disguise your digital Apple writer as a traditional #2 pencil, it wraps your iPad stylus in the brand’s “premium silicone” treatment we have come to love on its AirPods and AirTag cases. It’s designed to add some grip and protect your Apple Pencil 2 from scrapes and scratches. More details below.

If you’re not into the silicone wrap featured above, check out this entire mini Apple Pencil and accessory case that ships for slightly less at Amazon. Now available for just under $10 Prime shipped, it delivers enough space for Apple’s stylus, some regular pens, and a few small accessories in a compact form-factor.

If you’re looking to upgrade the iPad you’re using with Apple Pencil, one of our favorite models yet is still on sale. The iPad mini 6, with support for Apple’s latest-generation stylus, is now back in stock and carrying a solid price drop on Amazon. You can land one from $440 shipped or jump up to the higher-end configuration at $599 and all of the details are waiting for you right here. The rest of this weekend’s most notable price drops on Apple gear are in our usual hub.

elago Classic Pencil Case features:

UNLIKE OTHER GENERIC CASES THAT are mass produced, all of our cases are designed IN HOUSE FROM SCRATCH. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that WILL FIT PERFECTLY, HELP PROTECT FROM DROPS, AND LOOKS GREAT – SAVING YOU TIME AND MONEY!

BRINGING BACK A CLASSIC DESIGN to change your stylus pencil into a #2 pencil! Not only is this design ERGONOMIC, it FEELS FAMILIAR! Bring back some NOSTALGIA by mixing the old school with the new school! Most cases compatible with iPad work with the pencil case as long as it does not have a pencil holder, sleeve, or latch.

