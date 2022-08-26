Esports, Web3 Firm Ampverse Expands into the Philippines

Esports and Web3 company Ampverse has expanded into the Philippines, making it the fifth market.

With the expansion, Ampverse plans to invest more than 100 million pesos in the Southeast Asian country’s local gaming and esports ecosystem.

The investment will focus on boosting esports, talent, commerce, and Web3.

Ferdinand Gutierrez, CEO of Ampverse, said, “the gaming scene in the Philippines is flourishing; over the past several years, we have witnessed incredible developments, and the landscape is now ripe for further growth and success. As a Filipino myself, I’m excited to go back to my roots and build something special in this thriving market. My mission is to grow the Filipino gaming ecosystem to world-class status.”

Along with the development in the Philippines, Ampverse has also signed with an amateur Mobile Legends esports team which will play under the Minana brand. The team has reportedly won 11 straight Mobile Legends championships.

Meanwhile, Ampverse has appointed Julius “Banoobs” Mariano as Regional Expansion Manager. Banoobs previously worked for Twitch as Country Manager Philippines and has become well known as a Filipino gaming executive who is also a streamer with a 100,000+ strong social media following.

“Mat (Chief Gaming Officer, Ampverse) and I helped establish and grow the gaming scene in the Philippines nearly a decade ago at Twitch, so it’s a dream to be working together again with our common aim to innovate and build the foundations for the next decade of Filipino gaming,” said Banoobs.

Meanwhile, Julius is charged with bolstering the Ampverse team on the ground in the Philippines. He will spearhead Ampverse’s growth in-market and will be followed by a number of new hires in the coming months across esports, sales, marketing, operations and web3.

Founded in 2019, Ampverse has entered Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and India. The company is currently working on expanding into the Indonesian market by late 2022.

Image source: Ampverse