Europa League draw outcome – Shamrock Rovers – Rovers face opponents from Belgium, Norway, Sweden.


The draw for the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage took place in Istanbul this afternoon.

Club Secretary Noel Byrne represented the Club at the draw which saw the Hoops placed in Group F alongside Gent (Belgium), Molde (Norway) & Djurgården (Sweden).

The dates of the group stage fixtures are as follows:

  • Matchday 1 – Thursday 8 September
  • Matchday 2 – Thursday 15 September
  • Matchday 3 – Thursday 6 October
  • Matchday 4 – Thursday 13 October
  • Matchday 5 – Thursday 27 October
  • Matchday 6 – Thursday 3 November

Full details of our scheduled home and away dates, kick-off times and venues plus ticket information will be published on our website & social media channels once these are confirmed.





