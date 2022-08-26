‘Excellent’ new refurbished deals make Apple’s AirPods 3 too cheap to ignore right now

That’s because the non-Pro AirPods 3 are cheaper than ever before at two different but equally reliable eBay vendors right now, and although you’re obviously dealing with refurbished units here, they’ll all come with a “comprehensive” 1-year Allstate warranty included at no extra cost.

If Adorama’s killer recent AirPods Pro deal made your life difficult (in a good way), forcing you to think long and hard whether you should continue to wait for Apple’s next-gen noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds or not, get ready for your pre-holiday buying decisions to become even more complicated (in the same good way).

That’s no extra cost on top of the $99.99 charged by Amazing-Wireless in “very good” condition and the $109.99 you need to cough up for “excellent” items. Interestingly, Amazing-Wireless and Cellfeee are currently running the exact same sale for refurbs in excellent cosmetic condition, which probably means you have a bit of time on your hands to decide what to do before both sellers run out of their “limited” inventory.

Commercially released less than a year ago, Apple ‘s third-gen “standard” AirPods with no active noise cancellation technology on deck are normally priced at $179 brand-new. Because the impending arrival of the AirPods Pro 2 isn’t exactly threatening their survival , these bad boys rarely go down below $149 or so at major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart.

That’s why being able to pay a single Benjamin without compromising anything in terms of functionality (allegedly) is not something bargain hunters will want to pass on sans at least considering a purchase. If you don’t think you can live with “light body scratches” and other such “signs of use”, all you have to do is spend $10 more and you’ll get “like-new” or “near perfect” units with plenty of battery health left in the tank.