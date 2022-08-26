Fixed energy bills: Should you fix your tariff as Ofgem price cap to hit £3,549?

The new price cap is to increase to £3,549 for a typical household, industry regulator Ofgem has confirmed. Analysts have urged consumers to be careful when thinking about switching supplier.

Julian House, managing director of www.myfavouritevouchercodes.co.uk, told Express.co.uk: “While many might be quick to consider switching energy supplier in a bid to combat rising prices, it’s unfortunately hard to say if a change will make any difference at all.

“Switching energy suppliers doesn’t mean you receive different energy – it’s all the same.

‘With the entire market in crisis, there’s nothing tangibly cheaper than the price cap.”

Jonathan Brearley, CEO of Ofgem, said the regulator had been forced by the current international situation to increase the price cap.

READ MORE: NS&I releases new savings offer with three percent interest rate