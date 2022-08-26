George RR Martin on ‘massive differences’ between The Winds of Winter and Game of Thrones

Later in the interview, Martin added: “We have two canons. We have the show canon, the Game of Thrones canon. And we have the Song of Ice and Fire canon. And in the book canon, obviously, still writing The Winds of Winter, I’m sure you all know that, and then there’s another book beyond that. And as I write them, and I’ve said this in a previous blog post, I always knew that things were gonna be different, but as I’m writing, as the stories are coming alive, and the characters are coming alive, taking me further and further away from the show. So there’s gonna be some very considerable differences, and the book canon is gonna be quite different from the show canon as we get deeper into it.”