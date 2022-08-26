Latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Video is All About the Game’s Immersive Audio

With many FPS games, there are a wide range of factors to consider in the creation stage in order to create an immersive universe, and Modern Warfare 2 is shaping up to be no exception. Introduction of Modern Warfare 2 to the gaming community came with an action-packed trailer, which showed an incredible amount of content in just under a minute, complete with helicopters, explosions, and gunfire – sounds that are important in order to set the stage.

Infinity Ward released an Intel Drop with Stephen Miller, the audio director, who explains how they work in tandem with the design crew to ensure all the audio fits the overall tone of each part of the game. He continues to explain how they’ll scout various locations to get better sounds, listening to their surroundings as they set up to record. Modern Warfare 2 is shaping up to be a story filled with plenty of operative missions in new surroundings, which means that players will want to explore and test out the new environments.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveals Multiplayer Beta Date

The emphasis in the Intel Drop is on creation, and Miller explains that they’re constantly looking to improve and move forward, to provide players with a more streamlined experience. Examples provided include 3D directionality so that players can hunt based on what they can hear, and new sounds played through better equipment. The video not only shows helicopters in flight and guns being fired, but heavy artillery such as tank and canon fire as well, an explosion thrown in for good measure. With the importance placed on fitting the puzzle pieces of sound and setting together, it’s no surprise that the audio department would go to incredible lengths to improve upon everything, even classic maps that might see a return in Modern Warfare 2.





Miller also brings attention to the fact that players will want to explore and try everything, which means having reactive audio. This will be especially true with Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer options, given the massive combinations of play styles that will mesh together. While the video shows much of the familiar sounds of gunfire and choppers flying overhead, the audio team is also shown paying close attention to smaller details, such as the closing of a helicopter door, a seat being rattled, and weapon reloading. Miller states that the audio team is always asking for ways to improve, having multiple systems set up to be able to run things, but also looking to push forward to learn even more.





Audio can be incredibly important to the success of a game, though the fact that Call of Duty games have been around since 2003 should be a testament on its own to the franchise’s success. Players want to let the universe they’re experiencing completely immerse them while they play, and that can easily be achieved by having what they hear match up with how they’re playing.

Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled for release on October 28, 2022

MORE: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gameplay Should Stick Close to the 2019 Game