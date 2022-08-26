Laura Carmichael boyfriend: Who is The Secrets She Keeps actress dating?

The description for the third instalment reads: “As Lorelei’s podcast about Agatha’s story becomes a success, Meghan continues to shun the ambitious young journalist.

“But Lorelei persists with her investigations and eventually comes face to face with Agatha.

“Meanwhile, Agatha fights to hold on to her baby as the authorities attempt to identify the prison officer who fathered it.

“Grace and Simon decide to make their relationship known to Grace’s sister Meghan, but Meghan’s past with Simon has a potentially destructive secret at its core.”

