Macron says UK is a friend despite its leaders’ errors

The UK is a “good friend and ally” to France regardless of its leaders and the “little mistakes” they might make on the campaign trail, French president Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

He was responding to comments from Liz Truss, frontrunner in the race to be the next Conservative party leader and prime minister, who on Thursday said “the jury’s out” on whether Macron was friend or foe.

Macron, who was re-elected in April, has had a difficult relationship with outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson and the government that implemented Brexit.

The UK and France have long been allies and are both members of Nato and permanent members of the UN Security Council, but heated negotiations over fisheries and cross-Channel migrants in the aftermath of the Brexit vote have strained bilateral ties.

“It’s never good to lose your bearings too much in life,” said Macron during a visit to Algeria, when asked about the UK foreign secretary’s remarks. “Whoever is considered the future leader of the UK, I don’t hesitate for one second. The UK is friends with France.”

In a world of authoritarian democracies and illiberal powers, the British and the French were heading for “serious problems” if they were not capable of saying whether they were friends or enemies of each other, said Macron.

“So I say with absolute certainty that the British people, the nation of the UK, is a good friend and an ally, whoever its leaders are, and sometimes in spite of the leaders and the little mistakes they might make in comments on the campaign trail,” he added.

Johnson on Friday sought to play down Truss’s remarks, saying he and Macron had “always had” good relations and that Macron was “un très bon buddy de notre pays”.

“I think the relations between the UK and France are of huge importance. They have been very good for a long time, ever since the Napoleonic era basically, and I think we should celebrate that,” he said.

Truss’s approach to Macron and France has heightened concerns among liberal internationalists that she is playing to the domestic political gallery rather than grappling with the serious foreign policy issues that she will confront as prime minister if she beats her rival, former chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Former Tory cabinet minister David Gauke accused Truss of divisiveness. “There’s playing to the gallery and then there’s letting the prejudices of the gallery go to your head,” he wrote on Twitter, “especially when now is one of the worst times to try to fragment the West”. Alistair Burt, a former Tory minister, called her remarks a “desperately serious error”.

The opposition Labour party also argued that Truss’s comments showed a lack of judgment, particularly at a time of increased European tensions caused by the Ukraine war.

Lord Peter Ricketts, a former UK ambassador to France, was also critical of Truss, saying that she “ought to be seeing herself as a future leader . . . not playing the tired old game of insulting the French for cheap applause in the Conservative party”.

Calling Macron’s retort to Truss a “measured, rather elegant response to a provocation”, Ricketts said there had been an “enormous loss of trust” between the two countries under Johnson’s administration and that “what Truss ought to be doing is rebuilding that by showing that we treat the French president with respect and understand the issues”.