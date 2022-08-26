Majorca named second European city with the most cruise pollution affecting tourists

NABU evaluated the implemented measures and goals of cruise operators concluding that out of 19 companies surveyed only one achieved just half of the necessary points.

Although most cruise companies have a climate strategy by now and are committed to the Paris climate goals using modern technologies such as batteries and fuel cells, only TUI Cruises has a ship that is planned to use methanol.

Sönke Diesener, NABU cruise expert, explained: “In the 10th year of the cruise ranking, the results once again show that environmental and climate protection are still not at the forefront for the cruise companies.

“Heavy fuel oil continues to be the fuel of choice for the majority of existing fleet. Only a few truly future-proof projects are in the planning and implementation stages.