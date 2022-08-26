Man Utd target Antony demands Ajax exit in stunning interview after £76m bid rejected

“I’ve been insisting on this term since February so that the club could rebuild the team with peace of mind and right timing.” In a message to the Ajax supporters, Antony insists the club will always be in his heart.

However, he hopes they understand his wish to progress in the world of football. Antony concluded: “I was very happy in Amsterdam. I won titles, made friends and built part of my career but now I reinforce that I’m ready and full of motivations to follow my story and my dreams.

“People need to listen to me and understand that my motivation moves me towards happiness. I need to continue performing at the high level. Ajax will always be in my heart.

“I hope Ajax fans understand me because the future for a football player is a totally uncertain thing and the opportunities can be unique.”

