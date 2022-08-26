Mass-murderer Anders Breivik suing Norway’s government – again

M ass-murderer Anders Behring Breivik is once-again suing the Norweigan government to end his isolation from other prisoners.

The far-right extremist killed 77 people in 2011 when he targeted youth members of the country’s Labour party. He has been in solitary confinement since 2012.

The 43-year-old’s lawyer Řystein Storrvik has sent a note to the justice ministry to say that even though Breivik has moved prisons he has only been in contact with guards – which he has called a violation of human rights.

In January, Breivik faced a parole hearing before the three-judge Telemark District Court where he professed white supremacist views and flashed Nazi salutes on the hearing’s opening day, while claiming to have renounced violence. The court ruled Breivik must remain in prison because he is still a potential threat and there is “an obvious risk” he could return to behavior that led to the massacre.

Breivik is serving Norway‘s maximum 21-year sentence for setting off a bomb in Oslo’s government district and carrying out a shooting massacre at a summer camp for left-wing youth activists.

Breivik could be held longer than 21 years under a provision that allows authorities to keep criminals in prison for as long as they’re considered a menace to society.

He was declared sane at his trial, although the prosecution argued that he was psychotic. He didn’t appeal his sentence but unsuccessfully sued the government for human rights violations for denying him the right to communicate with sympathisers.

In 2016, Breivik successfully sued the Norwegian government for human rights abuses, complaining about his isolation from other prisoners, frequent strip searches and the fact that he was often handcuffed during the early part of his incarceration.

He also complained about the quality of the prison food, having to eat with plastic utensils and not being able to communicate with sympathisers.