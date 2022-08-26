Meghan and Harry ‘free to show battle scars as and when they see fit’

Writing in Yahoo!Life, where he is royal executive editor, Omid Scobie, said it has been “one-and-a-half years since the Duchess of Sussex spoke with Oprah Winfrey about the institutional cruelty and difficulties she faced as a biracial working member of the Royal Family.” Since then, having settled into a new life in California, he said the public’s time with Meghan has been “surprisingly minimal”.

But with the release of Archewell Audio’s first podcast, Archetypes, this could “all be about to change.”

The podcast is now the most listened to on Spotify in six countries, including the US having recently overtaken the former frontrunner The Joe Rogan Experience.

Mr Scobie trails the forthcoming guests in future episodes including Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling and Ziwe Fumudoh and Margaret Cho.

He notes that it wouldn’t be a conversation about the Sussexes without mentioning the palace’s fears.

Mr Scobie writes: “I’m told that Buckingham Palace aides were most definitely not keeping calm, nor carrying on after the show’s premiere on Tuesday, worried about what else might be shared over the next 12 weeks.

“Two aides have already pushed back on Meghan’s ‘precise recollections’ of events in South Africa – one told a tabloid that it was a smoking heater, not a fire (does it matter?) and another claimed it is ‘unfair’ to share such stories when the Royal Household cannot comment.

“But then this is the reality that the royal institution helped create. Uncensored and unbothered, Meghan, like Harry, has managed to create a healthier and happier existence since being shown the door after the couple’s half-in, half-out proposal was rejected.”