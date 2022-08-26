Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘uncensored and unbothered’ after royal ‘rejection’





Royal author Omid Scobie, who penned the flattering Finding Freedom book, said the Duchess of Sussex ” finally has her voice back” with the release of her long-awaited Archetypes podcast. Mr Scobie said Meghan and Harry have “managed to create a healthier and happier existence” since their half-in half-out plan was dismissed by the royals back in 2020.

Writing in his Yahoo! column, Mr Scobie said: “Uncensored and unbothered, Meghan, like Harry, has managed to create a healthier and happier existence since being shown the door after the couple’s half-in, half-out proposal was rejected. “The two are now free to show their battle scars as and when they see fit.” Harry and Meghan announced their intention to step back as senior working royals in January 2020. The couple wanted a half-in half-out arrangement which would have seen them continue supporting the Queen while earning their own money.

But the idea was rejected amid fears they would be accused of cashing in on their royal status. The Sussexes went on to quit as working royals in March 2020 for a new life in California. They signed their lucrative Spotify deal after stepping back from royal duties. Sussex fans have been eagerly awaiting content after the couple released a single podcast episode in December 2020.

And the first episode of Meghan’s Archetypes podcast, which aims to “investigate, dissect and subvert the labels that try to hold women back”, finally dropped on Tuesday. The Duchess was joined by tennis legend and close friend Serena Williams for the episode. In the podcast, the pair discussed the double standards women face when they are labelled “ambitious”. Meghan said: “I don’t remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ambitious until I started dating my now husband.”

The Duchess also told how her young son Archie narrowly escaped a fire in his bedroom on the Sussexes’ royal tour to South Africa. The Sussexes found out about the near-miss after returning from their first engagement. She said: “We came back. And, of course, as a mother, you go, ‘Oh, my God, what?’

“Everyone’s in tears, everyone’s shaken. And what do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement. I said, ‘This doesn’t make any sense’.” Meghan and Harry’s controversial South Africa tour took place in the autumn of 2019, just months before they quit as senior working royals. During the trip, the former Suits star filmed an interview with ITV in which she told of her struggles with royal life, and how she had tried to cope with the pressures by putting on a “stiff upper lip”.