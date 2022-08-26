Meghan Markle casually reveals cute nickname for Prince Harry in Archetypes podcast





The Duke of Sussex made an impromptu appearance on his wife’s podcast, Archetypes, which was launched earlier this week.

In the first episode, entitled The Misconception of Ambition, Meghan spoke with her friend and tennis legend Serena Williams. The episode began with Meghan saying: “You wanna come say hi? Look who just popped in.” Meghan and Williams greeted Harry by saying “hello” in mocking British accents. Harry responded to Ms Williams, saying: “How you doing? I like what you’ve done with your hair. It’s a great vibe”.

She replied: “Thank you. Good to see you, as always. I miss you guys”. To which, the Duke replied: “Well, come and see us”, with Meghan saying they would make a plan. As Harry went to leave the room, Meghan revealed her touching pet name for the Duke. She said: “Thanks, my love.” READ MORE: Beatrice and Eugenie to hand olive branch to Harry and Meghan

The podcast gave the listeners a rare insight into the dynamic between the couple. It’s not the only endearing name Meghan calls Harry, as she was also recorded during an interview with James Corden calling her husband “Haz”. During an interview whilst on tour in South Africa, Meghan also revealed to Tom Bradby that she calls Harry “H”. In return, Harry refers to his wife as “Meg”, which he was filmed saying during an Invictus Games Reception in April 2018.

Meghan’s new podcast, Archetypes, was launched on Spotify earlier this week. On the streaming platform, the description of Meghan’s new podcast reads: “In this ground breaking new podcast, Archetypes, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, investigates the labels that try to hold women back. “Meghan will speak with historians and experts to uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives.” It has already become the number one most streamed podcast in the US, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.