MHealth Market Share Worth $310 billion by 2027 – New Research Report by IndustryARC

Increasing awareness along with health illnesses are estimated to Drive MHealth Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the MHealth Market is expected to reach $310 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Lengthening health responsiveness among people and augmented hazard of long-lasting sicknesses are set to drive the growth of the MHealth Industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the MHealth market highlights the following areas

1. Geographically, the North America MHealth Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the rise in usage of the internet in Asian nations such as India and China.

2. The advancing technologies and growing smartphone industry are driving the MHealth Market. However, technical complications and data privacy issues are one of the major factors that are said to reduce the growth of the MHealth Market.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the MHealth Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Diagnostic and treatment segment is estimated to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of 28.4% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to the application elevating of Mhealth platforms in diagnoses of several illnesses and effectively treating them, reducing dependency on obsolete ways of recording data.

2. MHealth Application segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 28.2% over the period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to rapid modernization, growing smartphone users, broadening the concept of satellite internet access. For example, around 4.88 billion people around the Globe have internet access, which roughly translates to about 62% of the global population.

3. The MHealth based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 37% of the overall market in 2021.

4. Asia-pacific segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to shooting up chronic illnesses, the massive population of India and China, densely populated cities such Dhaka, Mumbai and many more Health Market Drivers, growing smartphone usage as the purchasing power of people in countries like Indonesia, India, Vietnam, and China is increasing. For example, in India close to 173 million units were shipped and recorded, which accumulates to YoY growth of 14%.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the MHealth industry are –

1. Apple

2. Google

3. AT&T

4. Samsung Electronics Co.

5. Biotelemetry

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

