Dr. Mario Gonzalez Dr. Mario Gonzalez

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO, August 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — “Mommy Makeover brings women back to their natural beauty”

Mommy makeover is among the aesthetic procedures preferred by especially famous women in recent years. This procedure, which repairs postpartum deformations, has become very popular for mothers to regain their natural beauty and aesthetics. Mommy makeover, which removes the deformations that bother women after childbirth and breastfeeding, can be performed by specialist surgeons. Mexico’s famous plastic surgeon Dr. Mario Gonzalez is one of these experts. Dr. Gonzalez made important evaluations about the mommy makeover plastic surgery procedure. Gonzalez says, “The maternity aesthetic brings women back to their natural beauty.” said.

“Mommy Makeover procedures are not standard”

Dr. Gonzalez, who is the trusted name of women who want to have a Mommy Makeover from many countries, especially Mexico and America, pointed out that the mother aesthetic procedure is a combination of surgeries that focus on the appearance of the breasts and abdomen. Dr. Gonzalez, one of the famous plastic surgeons in Mexico, pointed out that especially famous women showed interest in this procedure and shared the following information:

“Mommy Makeover is a combination of procedures that focus on the changes women experience in their bodies after pregnancy and breastfeeding. A variety of plastic surgery procedures are performed on the breasts and abdomen in the mother aesthetics, which is a procedure that is typically based on improving the general lines in these areas. Mommy Makeover procedures are personalized, so it’s not technically a standard procedure. At this point, the mother’s health history, expectations and the evaluations of the plastic surgeon are important.

“Excess skin and sagging after childbirth are eliminated”

“Mommy makeover brings women back to their natural beauty.” The plastic surgeon emphasized that the deformation in the postpartum abdominal regions of the mothers and the breasts after breastfeeding can be eliminated with aesthetic procedures. Dr. Gonzalez said, “For the breasts, procedures such as breast lift, breast reduction, breast implants are usually performed. Abdominal or back liposuction and tummy tuck are prominent in abdominal procedures. These surgeries allow the removal of excess skin or sagging after birth.” recorded his words.

Dr. Mario Gonzalez also touched upon the aesthetic procedures performed during maternal aesthetic operations and stated: “Mommy Makeover requires general anesthesia regardless of the combination of surgery. Because it is an invasive surgical procedure. Patients are usually kept overnight in the hospital under observation. Depending on the variety of procedures, surgical scars may occur; However, for example, scars in breast aesthetics are usually in the lower parts of the breasts where they are not visible. This procedure gives patients the most ideal results in terms of shape, aesthetics and contour.”

“The recovery process may take 1 to 2 months”

Noting that Mommy Makeover procedures usually take three to six hours, Dr. Gonzalez said: “Some tests may be required before surgery. A day is determined as a result of the evaluation of the plastic surgeon according to the patient’s health history and the procedures are completed in a single session. The recovery process after plastic surgery may take 1 to 2 months. It may take 1 to 1.5 months for the patient to fully return to daily routine life. During the recovery process, it is necessary to be careful not to do strenuous activities and not to lift heavy. It may also be necessary to use a surgical bra, tummy tuck, drains, or compression garments during this process. These can vary depending on the combination of surgeries. In addition, women who have mother aesthetics may need to make arrangements in matters such as child care, housework and working life during the recovery period.

“Mommy makeover results are permanent”

Emphasizing that there are several risks after Mommy makeover surgery, the plastic surgeon pointed out that the possible risks of maternity aesthetic surgery include bleeding, infection, incomplete healing of the incisions, loss of sensation on the nipple, inability to breastfeed and implant leakage. Dr. Gonzalez stated that plastic surgeons who are experts in their field minimize these risks. “Mommy Makeover results are permanent. Procedures can be revised; but it can’t be reversed.” Dr. Gonzalez shared the following information: “For example, scars cannot be destroyed, but breast prosthesis can be made. After breast reduction surgery, a breast prosthesis can be inserted or fat transferred. But, for example, profit transactions cannot be reversed; irregularities can be revised if there is a contour. However, the results of maternity aesthetics; will change over time with aging, weight gain or loss, and the effects of gravity. Women who have a Mommy Makeover need to take these issues into account.”

“Mexico has become the center of Mommy Makeover”

Pointing out that Mexico is one of the first preferred countries in Mommy makeover, Dr. Gonzalez said that many women, especially from America, come to Mexico for Mommy makeover. Gonzalez said, “Mothers coming to Mexico from different countries get very good results from Mommy makeover. The biggest reason for this is that there are plastic surgeons who specialize in plastic surgery. Mexico is a cheap country. Our American patients also visit the historical and touristic places of our country after Mommy Makeover. We also have patients who take a vacation here during the recovery period.” he said.

Having the “Cirujano Plastico Certificado (CMCPER – 2195)” plastic surgeon certificate, Dr. Mario Gonzalez is among the plastic surgeons with the highest quality standards recognized by the Mexican Council of Plastic Surgery. Famous plastic surgeon; With his knowledge and experience in plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, he is among the plastic surgeons most preferred by American women!

Who is Dr.Mario Gonzalez?

Dr.Mario Gonzalez has outstanding skills and knowledge in plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. He completed his undergraduate education at the University of Guadalajara. It provides aesthetic surgery services within the framework of the high quality standards of the Mexican Plastic Surgery Council. It operates an honest process in evaluations to provide the best results to its patients. He received training in various prestigious high-specialty hospitals in the country and abroad.