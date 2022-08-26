Money saving tips: How to reduce your water bills as energy price cap rises

Turn off electrical appliances

Unplugging and switching off all appliances after use can help reduce costs, including razors and fans.

For battery powered devices, such as shavers and electric toothbrushes, it’s a good idea to switch off the charger as soon as they are fully charged.

Starting timing showers

Taking a four-minute shower every day rather than the average eight minutes can bring in savings of £100 over a year, according to figures from The Bathroom Showroom.

A great way to time a shower is to play a song and try to finish by the time the music stops.