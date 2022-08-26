Netflix May Soon Offer A Cheaper Subscription Option, But There’s A Catch

As reported by Variety on August 26, 2022, Netflix may have plans to unveil an even cheaper subscription level than those currently available in the coming months. The streaming giant is considering a monthly price between $7 and $9, which sounds great on paper, but that discount doesn’t come without some kind of cost. This tier would implement advertisements — approximately four minutes worth per hour — except on kids’ programming and original movies. Elsewhere, Bloomberg notes ads would be unskippable.

So, if this concept becomes a reality, when can we expect to see it? Well, for those of you one of the “handful of markets where advertising spend is significant,” as Netflix representatives recently explained to investors, you can likely check it out in early 2023. Additionally, it looks like some content could be missing from the ad-supported version that’s otherwise available to watch on the ad-free one. However, the minutiae of such a situation have yet to be ironed out by the specific parties involved.

If you don’t mind the occasional ad break and wouldn’t mind saving some cash every month, then perhaps this ad-supported Netflix subscription would be right up your alley. Hopefully, more information about it will come to light as 2023 inches closer.