Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 26

Welcome to the OC. Selling Sunset spin-off Selling the OC has landed some prime real estate at No. 2 on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows list on Friday, Aug. 26. But we’re partial to today’s other new addition on the ranking, Mo, a great new comedy starring Ramy‘s Mo Amer. That debuts at No. 9. Check it out! Meanwhile, on the Top 10 Movies list, the true crime tale of anti-virus software creator John McAfee joins the ranking at No. 2, and new rom-com That’s Amor premieres at No. 7.
But popular doesn’t necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they’re actually worth watching or not. We’ve also added what’s new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. If you’re looking for more Netflix recommendations, we’ve compiled the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.
Netflix’s New Releases Today
- Disobedience: The Rachels Weisz and McAdams star in this 2017 movie about a woman who’s been ostracized from her Orthodox Jewish community.
- Drive Hard: The Maloof Way: This series goes inside a family of racers and stunt drivers.
- Loving Adults: A relationship takes a turn when a woman discovers her husband’s affair in this Danish thriller film.
- Ludik: A South African businessman (Arnold Vosloo) puts his secret smuggling operation to use when a family member is kidnapped.
- Me Time: Kevin Hart stars as a stay-at-home dad who reconnects with an old pal (Mark Wahlberg) in this buddy comedy.
- Seoul Vibe: A team of drivers take on an investigation against the backdrop of the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul.
Today’s Top 10 Netflix TV Shows
1. Echoes
For fans of: The “psychological thriller limited series on Netflix” genre
Is it good?: Has any “psychological thriller limited series on Netflix” been good?
Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 1
2. Selling the OC
For fans of: Selling Sunset, getting The OC theme song stuck in your head
Is it good?: It’s bingeable, which according to Netflix is the same as being good
Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: n/a
3. The Sandman
For fans of: Skewed aspect ratios that make you wonder if there’s something wrong with your TV
Is it good?: Is it perfect? No. Was it still worth the 25+ year wait? Yes. [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 2
4. High Heat
For fans of: Telenovelas with a lot of episodes, Station 19
Is it good?: It’s as melodramatic as you want it to be
Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 3
5. Never Have I Ever
For fans of: Teen romance, teen drama, John McEnroe
Is it good?: Season 3 is as funny, smart, and heartfelt as ever [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 4
6. Stranger Things
For fans of: Stranger Things, ’80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters
Is it good?: It’s not as great as it once was, but it’s still one of the most entertaining shows on TV
Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 5
7. Virgin River
For fans of: Hallmark movies
Is it good?: It’s an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama
Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 7
8. Glow Up
For fans of: Career-based reality competition shows, make-up tutorials, slaying
Is it good?: Yeah, it’s a nice show
Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 6
9. Mo
For fans of: Ramy, finding humor in the immigrant experience
Is it good?: It’s fantastic, heartfelt, and very funny
Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: n/a
10. Riverdale
For fans of: Complete absurdity, cults, bathing suits
Is it good?: Season 6 of The CW’s hot mess just dropped, and it’s full bananas
Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 8
Today’s Top 10 Netflix Movies
1. Look Both Ways
For fans of: Sliding Doors, Lili Reinhart, rom-coms
Is it good?: It’s just OK
Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 1
2. Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee
For fans of: The AOL dial-up noise, but make it Tiger King
Is it good?: Nah
Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: n/a
3. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist
For fans of: Catfish, reevaluating old news stories
Is it good?: Yeah, it’s a pretty good sports documentary
Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 2
4. Day Shift
For fans of: Vampire hunters, Jamie Foxx
Is it good?: It’s a goofy vampire movie that works better as a weird trailer than a full movie
Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 3
5. Sing 2
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 5
6. Uncharted
For fans of: Inferior Indiana Jones imitators, video game adaptations
Is it good?: It shows that Tom Holland can be a movie star outside of Marvel, but it’s not good
Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 7
7. That’s Amor
For fans of: Getting swept off your feet by a Spanish chef
Is it good?: Así así
Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: n/a
8. The Next 365 Days
For fans of: 50 Shades of Gray, graphic sex
Is it good?: The first two 365 Days movies were terrible, and this is more of the same
Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 6
9. The Gray Man
For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions
Is it good?: All that money and it’s still pretty dull
Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 10
10. Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1
For fans of: Streetball, merch, underdog stories
Is it good?: It’s another hit for the Untold franchise
Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 4
Based on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Friday, Aug. 26
