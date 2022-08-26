Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 26

Selling the OC Netflix

Welcome to the OC. Selling Sunset spin-off Selling the OC has landed some prime real estate at No. 2 on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows list on Friday, Aug. 26. But we’re partial to today’s other new addition on the ranking, Mo, a great new comedy starring Ramy‘s Mo Amer. That debuts at No. 9. Check it out! Meanwhile, on the Top 10 Movies list, the true crime tale of anti-virus software creator John McAfee joins the ranking at No. 2, and new rom-com That’s Amor premieres at No. 7.

Netflix’s New Releases Today

Disobedience: The Rachels Weisz and McAdams star in this 2017 movie about a woman who’s been ostracized from her Orthodox Jewish community.

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way: This series goes inside a family of racers and stunt drivers.

Loving Adults: A relationship takes a turn when a woman discovers her husband's affair in this Danish thriller film.

Ludik: A South African businessman (Arnold Vosloo) puts his secret smuggling operation to use when a family member is kidnapped.

Me Time: Kevin Hart stars as a stay-at-home dad who reconnects with an old pal (Mark Wahlberg) in this buddy comedy.

Seoul Vibe: A team of drivers take on an investigation against the backdrop of the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul.

Today’s Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Michelle Monaghan, Echoes Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

For fans of: The “psychological thriller limited series on Netflix” genre

Is it good?: Has any “psychological thriller limited series on Netflix” been good?

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 1

2. Selling the OC

For fans of: Selling Sunset, getting The OC theme song stuck in your head

Is it good?: It’s bingeable, which according to Netflix is the same as being good

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: n/a

For fans of: Skewed aspect ratios that make you wonder if there’s something wrong with your TV

Is it good?: Is it perfect? No. Was it still worth the 25+ year wait? Yes. [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 2

4. High Heat

For fans of: Telenovelas with a lot of episodes, Station 19

Is it good?: It’s as melodramatic as you want it to be

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 3

For fans of: Teen romance, teen drama, John McEnroe

Is it good?: Season 3 is as funny, smart, and heartfelt as ever [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 4

For fans of: Stranger Things, ’80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters

Is it good?: It’s not as great as it once was, but it’s still one of the most entertaining shows on TV

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 5

For fans of: Hallmark movies

Is it good?: It’s an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 7

For fans of: Career-based reality competition shows, make-up tutorials, slaying

Is it good?: Yeah, it’s a nice show

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 6

For fans of: Ramy, finding humor in the immigrant experience

Is it good?: It’s fantastic, heartfelt, and very funny

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: n/a

For fans of: Complete absurdity, cults, bathing suits

Is it good?: Season 6 of The CW’s hot mess just dropped, and it’s full bananas

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 8

Today’s Top 10 Netflix Movies



Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg, Day Shift Andrew Cooper/Netflix

1. Look Both Ways

For fans of: Sliding Doors, Lili Reinhart, rom-coms

Is it good?: It’s just OK

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 1

2. Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee

For fans of: The AOL dial-up noise, but make it Tiger King

Is it good?: Nah

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: n/a

3. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist

For fans of: Catfish, reevaluating old news stories

Is it good?: Yeah, it’s a pretty good sports documentary

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 2

For fans of: Vampire hunters, Jamie Foxx

Is it good?: It’s a goofy vampire movie that works better as a weird trailer than a full movie

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 3

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 5

For fans of: Inferior Indiana Jones imitators, video game adaptations

Is it good?: It shows that Tom Holland can be a movie star outside of Marvel, but it’s not good

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 7

7. That’s Amor

For fans of: Getting swept off your feet by a Spanish chef

Is it good?: Así así

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: n/a

8. The Next 365 Days

For fans of: 50 Shades of Gray, graphic sex

Is it good?: The first two 365 Days movies were terrible, and this is more of the same

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 6

For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions

Is it good?: All that money and it’s still pretty dull

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 10

10. Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1

For fans of: Streetball, merch, underdog stories

Is it good?: It’s another hit for the Untold franchise

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 4

