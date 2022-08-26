Norwegian man charged with attempted murder after stabbing near Liverpool St Station

A Norwegian man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was stabbed in the neck near Liverpool Street Station.

The victim was stabbed in an “unprovoked attack” in a doorway in Blomfield Street just after 4am on Wednesday, City of London Police said.

He called on nearby cafe staff to help, who contacted emergency services.

The man was rushed to the major trauma centre of Royal Hospital London “as a priority” with life threatening injuries, London Ambulances Services said at the time.

His condition improved later the same day.

Cordons were put in place on Bishopsgate, causing one exit of Liverpool St Station to close during morning rush hour for commuters on Wednesday.

Egidijus Kotovas, 29, of Oslo, Norway, was arrested on Thursday.

He has since been charged with attempted murder and two counts of possession of a bladed article.

The defendant has been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court later on Friday.

Anyone with information about the incident should use the Major Incident Public Portal or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.