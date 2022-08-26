Oil price surge: Fuel demand improves bringing relief for industry as prices skyrocket

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also rose 48 cents (41 pence), or 0.5 percent, to $93.00 (£78.65) a barrel.

Brent crude futures climbed 46 cents (39 pence), or 0.5 percent, to $99.80 (£84.40) a barrel at 0051 GMT.

Both slumped about $2 (£1.69) on Thursday.

There has been uncertainty over the pace of rate hikes to tackle inflation, however, worries over a lack of oil demand have eased.

ANZ Research analysts admitted comments from some US central bank officials ahead of Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday had caused concern over the economic situation.

However they added: “Nevertheless, signs of strong demand are emerging.