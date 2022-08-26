Ordering a ‘special meal’ destroys the chance of a free upgrade on a flight – ‘don’t’

“The worst they can say is no. The key is to be polite and humble. You don’t want to come across as demanding or entitled.

“Be friendly and let them know that you would really appreciate an upgrade, especially if it’s a special occasion.

“This won’t alwaysr esult in an upgrade, but you may possibly get a free glass of champagne and some special inflight treatment.”

Cabin crew always go out of their way to look after their passengers and will try to celebrate someone’s special occasion.