Putin’s chilling delusion exposed as Russian death toll rises: ‘Living in World War 2’

Even as his side continues to experience heavy losses, Putin appears delusional about how his troops are faring in Ukraine, according to a leading military expert.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Dr John Callahan said: “The Russians live in World War 2. They live in the great patriotic war. They talk about how their efforts succeeded and how awesome that was.

“To be fair, the UK lives there too a little bit, or at least they did, maybe over the last 10 or 20 years.”

He added: “But the Russians, unlike the Brits, have weaponised World War 2 and used it in their propaganda.

“The thing is, that leaves them very vulnerable because it goes back to this whole manpower thing.

JUST IN: Russian military warned it could lose crucial city: ‘They can be crushed’