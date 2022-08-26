Rescue One of These Sweet Pets from a Long Island Animal Shelter

There are rescues, and there are RESCUES! Read about some very special requests from Long Island shelters, and please share their information so these sweethearts can find a loving, forever home ASAP.

*Special Request from the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter

Skittles is a 7-year-young terrier mix who came in as a stray in April 2019. When he came in, he was very underweight and nervous of new people and things. This fetch-loving boy (seriously, he LOVES to play fetch!) has presented with some guarding behaviors so he needs a dog-experienced home with adults to help him work through his issues. Skittles is under socialized with other dogs so he would need a very specific dog companion or a solo dog home. *Unfortunately, Skittles was just diagnosed with large cell lymphoma, a very aggressive cancer. The shelter is in desperate need of getting him into a loving home so he can enjoy whatever time he has left. If you are interested in learning more and possibly being Skittles angel, please contact the shelter immediately at 516-785-5220.

*Special Request from the Smithtown Animal Shelter

Louise is a 7-to-8-year-old Domestic Shorthair who was found as a stray by a Good Samaritan. The second she arrived at the animal shelter, she was already looking to get some love. Louise is a petite little lady who is as outgoing and friendly as can be. Louise sadly has an advanced form of kidney disease, so no one is quite sure how much time she has left, but the shelter is seeking the purrfect home to help her make every moment count and fill her heart with nothing but love.

Currently, there are a variety of male and female cats & kittens available to adopt or foster. If you are looking for a fun loving, yarn tossing ball of love, stop by the Kitten Nursery or the Cat Condos at the Smithtown Animal Shelter and find a PURR-fect soulmate or two! Call 631-360-7575 for more information today!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Bella is a friendly girl who loves to play with her siblings. Her favorite time is food time! Bella is energetic but a gentle girl who likes to be held. Give this girl a stuffed mouse and you’ve made a friend for life! Please complete an adoption application if you’re interested in adopting Bella: tenderlovingcats.org/adoption-application.html.

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!