Royal Mail strike: Will I get my post today? Full list of post offices closed





The Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) said it organised the “biggest strike of summer so far”, with four rounds scheduled over the next few days. Royal Mail Group employees plan to strike across the board starting today, as office, supply chain, and admin staff walk out. The large-scale industrial action will ultimately impact customers, who will find their mail affected.

Will you get your post today? CWU strikes start today, August 26, and cover several additional days next month on September 8 and 9, as staff voted. Officials expect disruption each day, and Royal Mail previously asked people to post mail far ahead of the strike dates. The company has listed the services it will and won't run today and during other days of industrial action.

The rules mean that some people will receive packages today, while no one will receive letters. While this week's strikes are only due today, Royal Mail has warned the effects may spread into the weekend. The firm has released a list of Post Office locations that may close between August 26 and 27. The list includes a possible total of 114 that may shutter their doors over those two days, preventing people from posting letters or packages, buying currencies and more.

The CWU claims the action is necessary as Royal Mail “imposed” a two percent pay deal on its workers. Dave Ward, the union’s general secretary, said: “After imposing two percent against record profits of £753m, they chose to give shareholders £400m, and they also chose to reward themselves with £2m of bonuses.”. Ricky McAulay, Royal Mail operations director, said the union would not engage in “any meaningful discussion” following recent talks. He said the CWU rejected an offer “worth up to 5.5 percent”, one the CWU said was never on the table.