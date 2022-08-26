SmartTracker launches Monkeypox Mass Vaccine with Symptom Tracking with the City of Kansas City, Missouri Health Dept.

Secure HIPAA Compliant Public Health Software for Health Departments in City and County Health Departments.

SmartTracker Self Symptom tracker, Vaccine Self-Appointment scheduler, and ShowMeVax Connection help reduce Monkeypox cases and outbreaks

The SmartTracker team has been extremely responsive and accommodating to our ever-changing needs in Kansas City, Missouri Health Department’s response and tracking of communicable diseases,” — Tiffany Wilkinson, Division Manager

CLERMONT, FL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — SmartTracker, a leading digital technology provider of secure HIPAA-compliant Public Health software solutions for city and county health departments, today announced the latest solution within its digital health record (DHR) platform.

The U.S. this month declared monkeypox a public health emergency; Public Health Departments are scrambling to utilize technology to help streamline the process of tracking symptoms and prioritizing vaccine inventory for those high-risk individuals.

The City of Kansas City, Missouri Health Department has partnered with SmartTracker, to utilize the Monkeypox Mass Vaccine Events with Symptom Tracking solution to help reduce Monkeypox cases and outbreaks by enhancing the capabilities of frontline public health offices and clinical staff. SmartTracker connects reporting to the Missouri ShowMeVax or any HL7/FHIR State Immunization Registry, increasing accuracy, efficiency, and speed, which is critical with outbreak containment. The new solution complements the existing solutions available through SmartTracker’s digital platform, which include contact tracing, waitlisting, disease surveillance, billing, program, and clinical management for public health.

“The SmartTracker team has been extremely responsive and accommodating to our ever-changing needs in Kansas City, Missouri Health Department’s response and tracking of communicable diseases,” said Tiffany Wilkinson, Division Manager for Communicable Disease Prevention and Public Health Preparedness. “They have a true understanding of the needs of public health and can anticipate and provide innovative solutions to streamline our processes.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on May 17, 2022, the United States confirmed the first monkeypox case in Massachusetts. As of July 25, 2022, there are 3,487 cases in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. These case counts include those who tested positive for either monkeypox virus or orthopoxvirus (OPX) as described in the case definition.

“The availability of Monkeypox Mass Vaccine Events and Symptom Tracking is a many years’ effort and vision of making public health technology adaptable and flexible to deploy solutions for infectious disease outbreaks quickly to help containment and management. Our team and technology responded to help with our latest public health crisis,” said Jose Duenas, CEO. We recognized that the old legacy EHR technology would never address the flexibility and speed required to help deal with outbreaks. SmartTracker has filled the gap through innovative, flexible technology (available in 100+ languages) for mass vaccination events and symptom tracking (SmartTracker Queue and Disease Surveillance). We are proud of our partner, the City of Kansas City, Missouri Health Department, for embracing technology to help change and save lives.

Resources



CDC Monkeypox Info: https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/clinicians/technical-report.html

# # #

About SmartTracker



SmartTracker is a Hispanic-owned leading digital technology provider of secure HIPAA-compliant Public Health software solutions. Solutions are available to city and county public health offices, community organizations, and city and county governments. For more information, visit www.smarttracker.health

SmartTracker Contact Tracing and Symptom Tracker